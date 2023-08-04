Producer: Priyanka Das
Meta’s New AI Tool Is Like ChatGPT But Generates Audio
Meta’s new AudioCraft AI tool can create music from text prompts.
Imagine this tool as ChatGPT, but instead of generating text, it generates audio.
The tool is divided into
three models: AudioGen, MusicGen, and EnCodec.
AudioGen generates audio from text prompts based on public sound effects.
MusicGen does the same thing but with music licensed by Meta.
The EnCodec decoder allows for high quality music generation with less artifacts.
Meta will also let users create environmental sounds and sound effects, which they can use in projects.
Meta is making its audio generation tools open source, so that researchers and developers can create their own models.
By open sourcing the models, Meta aims to help advance the field of AI-generated audio.