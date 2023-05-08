Microsoft Plans Private Version Of ChatGPT
Microsoft is working on a private version of ChatGPT that will be sold to businesses.
According to The Information, this version of ChatGPT will offer privacy and keep the data secure.
This privacy-focused version of ChatGPT will be sold to clients in the banking and healthcare segment.
Microsoft has a multi-year deal with OpenAI that allows the company to resell its products.
The private ChatGPT will operate through dedicated servers and not available to the public.
Microsoft is likely to charge 10 times more than what people pay for the standard version of ChatGPT.
Having a private version allows Microsoft to monetise its investment in OpenAI.
OpenAI is also reportedly planning for a private ChatGPT model that will launch this year.
Microsoft plans to introduce its private version of ChatGPT later this quarter.
