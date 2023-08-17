Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Microsoft Stops Making Games For
Xbox One
Microsoft is no longer developing games for the Xbox One.
The 3rd-gen Xbox gaming console made its debut back in 2013.
The company is now focused on developing games for the next-gen Xbox models.
However, the Xbox Game Pass will continue to support the console with its gaming catalogue.
Reports say games like Flight Simulator will be offered
via cloud streaming.
The latest Xbox consoles, Xbox Series X and Series S now get native game titles.
Xbox One was launched to compete with Sony’s PlayStation 4 version.
The console was upgraded with newer variants to boost gaming performance.
Sony is also slowly dropping support for PS4 version with new games only compatible with PS5.
