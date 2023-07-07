The UPI PIN is crucial for authorising transactions. Keep it confidential and do not share it with anyone.
Install and use only the official
UPI apps provided by registered
banks or authorised payment
service providers.
Always double-check the
payee’s UPI ID or VPA (Virtual
Payment Address) before
initiating a transaction.
Verify the amount you are
about to transfer before
confirming the transaction.
Ensure you have a stable internet connection before initiating a UPI transaction.
Maintain a record of UPI transaction details, including transaction IDs, dates, and amounts.
Keep your UPI app updated to
the latest version.
Regularly review your bank statements or transaction history to identify any unauthorised transactions.
If available, enable additional security features such as app lock, fingerprint, or face authentication for your UPI app.