Moto G14 Budget Phone Launched in India: Price & Specs
Motorola has launched its new budget smartphone Moto G14 in India.
The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 in India.
Moto G14 comes in two colours – Steel Gray and Sky Blue.
It will go on sale in India for the first time on August 8 at 12pm.
You can get Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards on Flipkart.
Moto G14 runs on the UniSoc T616 chipset and Android 13.
Moto G14 features a 50MP primary camera and 8MP selfie camera.
The Moto G14 phone weighs just 177 grams.
Moto G14 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.