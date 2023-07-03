NASA
Building ChatGPT-Like AI For Space
NASA
is planning to take AI to the space for its missions.
The space agency is developing a ChatGPT AI assistant for astronauts.
The AI tech will assist with software-related problems at the space station.
NASA will be able to replace the human engineer with AI
which can help them save on costs.
Reports say NASA already has a roadmap to use its AI tech
for its upcoming Lunar Gateway mission.
The language model being developed by NASA will help with doing experiments for missions, and even control other manoeuvres.
AI chatbots help with better integration of the hardware and software for space crafts.
Astronauts are likely to be trained to assist the AI tech to give fast results.
AI language models are aimed at simplifying complex tasks and assist with better workflow situation.