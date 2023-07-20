Producer: Bharat Upadhyay
Netflix Ends Password Sharing in India: All Details
Streaming giant Netflix has announced that sharing passwords will no longer be allowed in India.
The company said that each account should only be used by one household.
Starting today, Netflix will be sending an email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India.
The streaming app will begin taking action against account sharing in India and other markets like Indonesia, Croatia, and Kenya from July 20, 2023.
The measure has been taken in an effort to increase its revenue in the latter half of the year.
In India and other countries where paid sharing hasn’t been introduced yet, Netflix is trying a different approach.
Users will have the option to pay an additional fee if they want to continue sharing their Netflix account with people they don’t live with.
Earlier in May this year, Netflix imposed restrictions on password-sharing in more than 100 countries including the US, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.
Meanwhile, Netflix also eliminated its most affordable ad-free plan in the US and the UK, raising the price of ad-free streaming options.