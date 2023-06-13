Netflix's Password Sharing Rule Seems To Be Working
Netflix launched its password sharing crackdown last month and it seems to be working.
The platform started this feature in the US where it has seen an increase in active subscribers.
The number of account sign-ups has gone up since the new tool was introduced.
The password sharing feature was limited to people in the same network.
While the active subsribers have gone up, the numbers of cancellations also increased.
People who were using sharing Netflix account in the US must have bought their own plans.
Sharing a Netflix account with people outside of your house costs $8 per month.
People might have realised that buying the main plan for $9.9 would be more effective.
Netflix has launched this tool in select markets but its success means it could offer it in more countries
