Meta has confirmed that it is killing the Messenger app for the Apple Watch.
Users with the Messenger app on the Watch have been informed about its closure.
Meta says after May 31 the messenger app will not work on any Apple Watch Series.
The company does mention that the alerts for the app will come via the iPhone.
It seems Meta doesn't feel the need for Messenger on Apple Watch.
It wants to focus on giving secure messages on web, desktop and iPhone.
Messenger on the Apple Watch works as a standalone app without needing connected to the iPhone.
Meta isn't the only company to ditch the Apple Watch in recent times.
Uber, Twitter and Slack have also quit the wearable platform for users.
