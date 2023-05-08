Nokia XR21 Smartphone
Launched: All Details
Nokia XR21 has
launched this week
which looks to take
durability to a new level.
The new phone gets IP69K
rating which is completely
dust and waterproof.
The phone also gets
MIL-STD-810H military-grade
which makes it extra rugged.
With this IP rating, the Nokia
XR21 can even withstand
high-pressure water jets.
The phone gets a
6.49-inch LCD display
that comes with a 120Hz
refresh rate screen.
Nokia says you can
use the phone with wet
hands and even when
you wear gloves.
It is powered by a
Snapdragon 695
chipset and paired
with 6GB RAM and
128GB storage.
Nokia XR21 comes
with dual 64MP and
8MP ultrawide
camera system.
The phone will be
available in the market
from June onwards in UK.
