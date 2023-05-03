Nothing Phone 1 To Soon Get Android 14 Beta Access
Nothing Phone 1 will be one of the first non-Pixel devices to get the Android 14 Beta 1 version.
The brand benefits from working closely with Google and improve the software experience.
Nothing is yet to confirm the release date for the Android 14 beta version.
Nothing Phone 1 runs NothingOS version which continues to receive software updates.
Android 14 beta is available for select Pixel models, which includes Pixel 4 and later.
Google will preview the Android 14 version and its features at the I/O 2023 keynote.
Nothing also has its focus set on the flagship Phone 2 model that is launching later this year.
Carl Pei, founder, Nothing has talked about having a small portfolio which allows them to support the older models.
His experience with OnePlus helps him plan for a robust and clean software product.
