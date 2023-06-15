Nothing Phone 2 India Launch on July 11
Nothing Phone (2) is launching on July 11 in India and the US market next month.
The second-gen Nothing phone will be a premium offering, as confirmed by the company.
The company is hosting an online event that will be streaming on Nothing's official website.
Nothing is taking the Phone (2) to the US market, which did not happen with the first smartphone.
The new phone is confirmed to
be powered with the
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
Using a one-gen older chip should allow Nothing to price the Phone (2) aggressively.
We still don't know how much about the design changes of the Phone (2) and the Glyph interface.
The phone will carry a 4700mAh
battery, hopefully with a faster
charging speed.
We expect Nothing Phone (2) price in India to start from around Rs 50,000 this year.
