Nothing Phone (2) Launched in India
Nothing Phone (2) has launched in India this week.
Nothing Phone (2) is priced at Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant in India.
The smartphone will be available online in the country from July 21.
It has a slightly tweaked design with the Glyph LED interface on the back panel.
The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display.
It also receives IP54 rating which makes it splash and dust resistant.
Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
The smartphone comes with 50MP dual camera setup.
Phone (2) is backed by a large 4700mAh battery.