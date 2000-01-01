Nothing Phone (2) To Launch In July
The Nothing Phone (2) is set to launch in July, according to CEO Carl Pei.
The device will get a 4700 mAh battery, a 200 mAh jump over the Nothing Phone (1).
Nothing Phone (2) will feature a transparent back panel with glyph lighting.
A teaser also revealed a red LED indicator and a mysterious switch on the back.
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will power the Nothing Phone (2).
The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to feature upgraded cameras.
The pricing for the Nothing Phone (2) in India could cost around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.
It will compete with the OnePlus 11R, Pixel 7a and iQOO Neo 7.
The Phone (2) will also be launching in the US, which is an iPhone-heavy market.
