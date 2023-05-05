Nothing Phone (2)
To Launch This
Summer
The Nothing Phone (2) will be
launching this summer with
no fixed release date yet.
The brand’s teaser has
revealed few details about
the device, including a
transparent back design.
The design of the
Nothing Phone (2) is
expected to be like
Nothing Phone (1) with
the Glyph lighting.
The teaser image also
reveals a red LED indicator
and a toggle that could
be a mute switch.
The Nothing Phone (2)
could feature the
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
It is unknown if the phone
will offer any new camera
lenses or sensors.
Carl Pei, the founder of
Nothing, emphasized the
importance of camera
software in a phone
review video.
With summer already
underway, we can
expect Nothing to
reveal more details
soon.
Nothing Phone (2) will
also launch in the US.
