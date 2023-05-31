OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition Launched In India
OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition smartphone.
The smartphone features a 3D microcrystalline rock material with a marble finish.
It is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
The smartphone will be available for sale in India from 6th June.
It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
It comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto camera.
The device has a 5000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.
It comes with the Android 13-based OxygenOS version out of the box.
