OnePlus could launch its
first foldable called the
OnePlus Fold in August.
OnePlus has been expanding
its product ecosystem with
TVs, smartphones, fitness
watches and audio gear.
Launching a foldable
device is the next logical
move for the brand where
it will rival Samsung.
OnePlus will have to
play it smart and look
to undercut the other
offerings in the market.
OnePlus will be using
its software expertise to
make the foldable tick
the boxes.
OnePlus will also have to
compete with Google which
is launching the Pixel Fold
this month.
Foldable phones have
mostly done well in China
for now, where most
brands have focused.
But Samsung clearly needs
more competition in other
markets, and OnePlus will
be hoping to play a role.
OnePlus Fold is likely to be
priced under Rs 1 lakh which
will make it one of the more
affordable foldable devices.
