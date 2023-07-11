Oppo Reno 10 Pro: First Look
Oppo Reno 10 Pro series gets a 6.74-inch curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Oppo has gone for a glossy metal finish at the back with a new look camera module.
The Reno 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, while the Reno 10 Pro+ uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with up to 12GB RAM.
Both the models have a triple camera setup at the back, where the Reno 10 Pro has a 32MP telephoto lens, while the Reno 10 Pro+ carries a 64MP telephoto lens.
Reno 10 Pro series gets the Android 13-based ColorOS version.
Reno 10 Pro has a 4600mAh battery with 80W charging, while the Plus variant gets a 4700mAh battery with support for 100W charging.