Poco M6 Pro 5G Smartphone Launched In India:
Price & Specs
Poco has launched a new budget 5G smartphone – Poco M6 Pro – in India.
The smartphone comes in Power Black and Forest Green colour options.
Poco M6 Pro will be available at starting price of Rs 10,999 in India.
ICICI Bank cardholders can avail flat Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of the smartphone.
Poco M6 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart from August 9.
It comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Poco M6 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.
It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.
Poco M6 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.