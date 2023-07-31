Producer:  Bharat Upadhyay Editor: Manuj Yadav

Poco Pods Earbuds Now Available In India: Price, Specs And More

Poco recently launched its true wireless earbuds in India — Poco Pods.

The Poco Pods are priced at Rs 1,199 in the Indian market.

These earbuds are available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The Poco Pods earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

They feature the SBC codec for high-quality audio streaming.

The device also comes with Google Fast Pair.

It also has an Environmental Noise Cancellation feature.

The Poco Pods have an IPX4 rating, making them splash-resistant.

The charging case has a 440mAh battery, providing 30 hours of backup power.