Poco Pods
Earbuds Now Available In India:
Price, Specs And More
Poco recently launched its true wireless earbuds in India — Poco Pods.
The Poco Pods are priced at Rs 1,199 in the Indian market.
These earbuds are available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
The Poco Pods earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
They feature the SBC codec for high-quality audio streaming.
The device also comes with Google Fast Pair.
It also has an Environmental Noise Cancellation feature.
The Poco Pods have an IPX4 rating, making them splash-resistant.
The charging case has a 440mAh battery, providing 30 hours of backup power.