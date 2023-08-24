Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Launched In India
Price And Availability
Realme has launched two new 5G phones — Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G.
The Realme 11 5G price starts at Rs 18,999 in India.
It comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black colous and will be available from August 29.
Realme 11X 5G is available at starting price of 14,999 in India.
It comes in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colours and will be released on August 30.
Both phones will be sold on Flipkart and Realme stores.
Select users can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on Flipkart.
Both devices are powered by the
MediaTek
Dimensity 6100+ chipset.
The brand also launched its latest
TWS — Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro
.
