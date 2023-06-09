Realme 11 Pro Series Launched In India:
Key Points
Realme 11 Pro series has launched in India with prices starting at Rs 23,999.
Realme 11 Pro series includes the Realme 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Plus models.
Design is the main focus of these devices along with their cameras.
The phones get an AMOLED display that offers 120Hz refresh rate.
Both phones are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with up to 12GB RAM.
Realme 11 Pro has a 108MP main camera with OIS, while the 11 Pro Plus has a 200MP sensor.
The vegan leather finish makes the Realme 11 Pro series phones look premium.
These phones come with the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 version out of the box.
Realme 11 Pro has a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, the 11 Pro Plus supports 100W charging speed.
