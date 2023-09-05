Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

Realme C51 With 90Hz Display And 50MP Camera Launched

Price & Specs

Realme C51 smartphone has been launched in India this week.

Realme C51 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant.

Realme C51 has a large 6.7-inch HD+ display that offers 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 chipset.

The phone weighs 186 grams and measures 7.99 mm.

Realme phone only offers 4G connectivity on both the SIM slots.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme is offering the phone with Android 13-based realme UI T edition.

Realme C51 has a 50MP rear camera with LED flash.