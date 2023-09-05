Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
Realme C51 With 90Hz Display And 50MP Camera Launched
Price & Specs
Realme C51 smartphone has been launched in India this week.
Realme C51 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant.
Realme C51 has a large 6.7-inch HD+ display that offers 90Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 chipset.
The phone weighs 186 grams and measures 7.99 mm.
Realme phone only offers 4G connectivity on both the SIM slots.
The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Realme is offering the phone with Android 13-based realme UI T edition.
Realme C51 has a 50MP rear camera with LED flash.
NEXT: Google Pixel 8 Launch Date Announced