Realme Narzo 60 Series
India Launch On July 6
What To Expect
Realme will launch its
latest Narzo 60 series
in India on 6th July.
Realme Narzo 60 series will
include two phones - Narzo
60 Pro and Narzo 60 5G.
The smartphones will
be available for sale
on Amazon in India.
Narzo 60 series is
expected to feature a
curved display with
thin bezels.
The Narzo 60 series
will feature a circular
rear camera module.
Realme Narzo 60 series
will come with up to
1TB storage.
Realme Narzo 60 may come
with a 6.43-inch Full HD+
AMOLED display.
The smartphones
will also feature a
punch-hole display.
The Realme Narzo 60
series also appears to
have a vegan leather finish.
