Realme Narzo 60 Series
India Launch On July 6

What To Expect

Realme will launch its
latest Narzo 60 series
in India on 6th July.

Realme Narzo 60 series will
include two phones - Narzo
60 Pro and Narzo 60 5G.

+
+
+

+
+
+

The smartphones will
be available for sale
on Amazon in India.

+ + +

Narzo 60 series is
expected to feature a
curved display with
thin bezels.

The Narzo 60 series
will feature a circular
rear camera module.

Realme Narzo 60 series
will come with up to
1TB storage.

Realme Narzo 60 may come
with a 6.43-inch Full HD+
AMOLED display.

The smartphones
will also feature a
punch-hole display.

The Realme Narzo 60
series also appears to
have a vegan leather finish.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More