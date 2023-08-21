Producer: Priyanka Das
Samsung
Could Be Making A 440MP Camera Sensor
Samsung could be working on making a 440MP camera.
Samsung may begin mass production in the latter half of 2024, per tipster Revengus.
Meanwhile, it is also working on other sensors.
One of the sensors is a 200MP HP7, and one is a
50MP GN6.
The 440MP sensor could be called the HU1 sensor.
The sensors are being made in-house but won’t make it to Samsung products.
The GN6 sensor could be intended for manufacturers in Greater China.
The 200MP HP7 sensor for the S25 Ultra could be canceled due to high cost.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a new 320MP camera.
