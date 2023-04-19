Samsung Galaxy M14
5G Launched In India:
Price, Specs & More
Samsung launched its new
budget M-series smartphone
- Galaxy M14 5G in India.
Galaxy M14 5G will be
available at Rs 13,490 for
the 4+128GB and Rs 14,990
for the 6+128GB variant.
The smartphone comes in
three colours – Icy Silver,
Berry Blue and Smoky Teal.
The Galaxy M14 5G will
go on sale at 12 noon on
April 21, 2023.
It will be available on
Amazon, Samsung’s
website, and at select
retail stores.
The smartphone
features a 6.6-inch Full
HD+ 90Hz display.
+ + +
The device is powered
by a 5nm Exynos
1330 processor.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
houses a 6,000 mAh
battery that supports
25W fast charging.
It comes with a 50MP triple
camera set up on the rear side
and a 13MP front camera.
