Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch On July 7:
What To Expect
Samsung is set to launch Galaxy M34 5G smartphone on July 7 in India.
The Galaxy M34 5G will offer 120Hz Super AMOLED Display.
It is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.
The smartphone will feature a 50MP main camera.
There will be a 13MP front camera for selfies and video chats.
The Galaxy M34 5G will come with a large 6000mAh battery.
It is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000 in India.
The device may also launch with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.
Samsung Galaxy M34 will be sold exclusively via Amazon online.
