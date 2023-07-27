Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price In India Revealed

Samsung has launched the India pricing of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 base variant is priced at Rs 1,54,999 in India.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available at starting price of Rs Rs. 99,999 in India.

Both devices are available for pre-orders starting July 27 and will go on sale on August 11.

Both devices feature IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000.