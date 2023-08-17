Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
Samsung’s 2024
Flagship Phone to Support Fast Charging
Samsung could finally give a charging boost to its
flagship smartphones.
Reports say the company’s next
Galaxy S24
lineup
could have a new battery tech.
The stacked battery setup could allow the brand to
offer 65W charging speed for the phones.
The first phones to use this tech could be the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung has kept itself away from the charging
battle and rightly so.
The company faced issues after the battery-related incident with the Galaxy Note 7.
Since then, Samsung has made incremental upgrades in
the charging department.
Even if Samsung offers 65W charging support, it is still miles behind the Chinese brands.
You have the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo and Nubia offering 200W charging tech for phones.
NEXT: Get Horoscope Predictions from Kundli GPT