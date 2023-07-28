Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Scam Alert!
Thane Man Loses Rs 37 Lakh After Liking Instagram Photos
A man based in Thane lost Rs 37 lakh to a popular job scam.
He was actively searching for a new job as his current job’s contract was ending soon.
He uploaded his biodata on two portals and then got a WhatsApp call for a part-time role.
The scam involved a job where he had to like Instagram pictures.
The scammer promised him that he could earn Rs 2000-3000 per day.
The victim did some work and was paid Rs 210.
He earned more and was added to a Telegram group; he was asked to deposit money for buying cryptocurrency.
Believing the opportunity was real after receiving some profits, he invested more money.
He ended up losing around Rs 37 lakh in total and then reported the matter to the
police
.