How To Share Your WhatsApp Status On Facebook?
Open WhatsApp and go to Status and create a status update.
You will see two sharing options based on if you want to share a new or old status update.
Now, go to My status and tap on Share to Facebook Story.
You will be asked to allow or open the Facebook app.
Click on it and go to Facebook app.
Here, select the audience you want to share with, then tap Share Now.
To share an old status update, tap My Status on iPhone or More by My status on Android.
Now, tap More and then tap Share to Facebook.
WhatsApp status will be treated as a regular post on Facebook.
