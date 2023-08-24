Sony
To Launch New Handheld PS Device
Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
Sony has officially unveiled more details about its PlayStation Portal Remote Player.
The device allows you to stream PS5 games over Wi-Fi to its 8-inch IPS 1080p screen at 60fps.
The Portal comes with all the native DualSense features such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.
PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console.
However, Sony confirms that PS VR2 games will not work on the handheld PS device.
The remote player features a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio but no Blueooth support.
The PlayStation handheld device will be available in the US for $199, which comes to Rs 17,000.
Sony aims to launch the PlayStation Portal later this year.
The company has not shared its global plans, including India, for the new handheld device.
NEXT: Government Testing Emergency Alerts in India