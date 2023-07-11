Sony WF-C700N Earbuds Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Sony has launched its latest WF-C700N earbuds in India.
Sony WF-C700N is priced at Rs 8,990 in India.
The earbuds come in Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White colours.
It will be available in India from 15th July 2023 onwards.
It comes with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and ambient noise modes.
It is 360 Reality Audio certified and is compatible with Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser app.
The Sony WF-C700N also supports multipoint connectivity.
The Sony WF-C700N supports Bluetooth 5.2
The earphones offer up to 7.5 hours (10 hours with ANC disabled) of battery life.