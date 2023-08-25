Producer: Priyanka Das
Soon You Can Search Songs On YouTube By Humming
YouTube is going to fulfull one of the wishes people have had for years.
The platform will soon allow you to hum music to search for songs.
Google confirmed that YouTube is testing the feature with a small group of people.
It seems the testing is limited to YouTube users on Android, with iOS not part of the plans for now.
You can toggle on YouTube voice search to get the new search option.
Then the user has to hum or record the song you want to search and hold the record button for 3 seconds.
YouTube will show a wide array of search results which includes songs, videos and Shorts as well.
The hum to search feature has been available on Google Search for a few years.
But coming to Android will help the feature reach millions of more users.
