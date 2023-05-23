Take-Two Hints GTA 6 Could Launch In 2024
Take-Two has hinted at the launch timeframe for GTA 6 in its Yearly Earnings report.
The report predicts $8 billion as the company's earnings for the 2025 fiscal year.
Take-Two's prediction could be based on the release of GTA 6.
GTA V generated $1 billion in revenue within a day of its release; 180 million copies sold yet.
GTA Online, the game's online component, continues to bring profits for the company.
Rockstar has also released GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Leaked gameplay has hinted Vice City as the setting for GTA 6.
Based on the leak, GTA 6 could have two protagonists.
GTA 6 is highly anticipated as it has already been a decade since GTA V launched.
