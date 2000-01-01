Telegram Stories Coming for Users In July
Telegram has confirmed that Stories is coming to the messaging app next month.
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov shared the update that Stories will be available in early July.
He claims Stories on Telegram will allow users to choose who can view the content.
Users will also get the option to hide stories from select contacts.
And yes, you can all add captions or links to the Stories on the messaging app.
Stories have been a hit ever since Snapchat launched it as a feature.
Instagram has also owned Stories on the platform by tweaking the features to make it popular.
Stories content stays active for 24 hours after which it disappears from the main feed.
You see a live ring over a user profile which alerts you of a new story published.
