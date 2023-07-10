Instagram Threads has created a ripple in the market since its launch recently.
Threads is the Twitter-like text-based platform for iPhone and Android users.
But now Instagram Chief, Adam Mosseri has said that Threads is not meant for news.
He claims the app may not compete with Twitter, at least with its content.
He said Threads will not encourage hard news or political discussions.
His reason was that revenue garnered from these topics is not worth its integrity and security risks.
Instead, Mosseri says Threads is there to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter.
Even though he feels news-y content will inevitably show up on Threads, they won't do anything to boost such content.
Media houses have already set
up their account to connect
with millions on Threads in just
a few days.