Tinder Adds Video
Selfie Verification:
All You Need To Know
Tinder has launched a new
"Video Selfie Verification"
feature.
Members are now required
to submit a selfie video as
proof of their identity.
Video selfie in
Photo Verification
is available globally.
Photo verified members
can ask their match to do
the same before chatting.
They can also opt to only
receive messages from
Photo Verified members.
It will give them more
control over how they
interact with others.
The tool enhances
member's ability to verify
their match's authenticity.
Tinder will now prompt all
new members to Photo
Verify when they create
a profile.
Also, Tinder Gold members will
be able to filter their “Likes” for
Photo Verified members only.
