Tips To Prevent Digital Payment Frauds
Digital payment fraud is a growing concern due to the increasing adoption of digital payment methods.
Some key points that users should be mindful of while carrying out digital payments.
Never forward any SMS on being asked by an unknown person posing as your bank or government official.
Never share debit card credentials and UPI Pin with a third party.
Never post transactional details about your grievances on social media.
Avoid carrying out transactions while speaking with a third party on call.
UPI pin is to be entered only for payments and not for receipts.
Find contact details of bank from website only.
In case of complaints, user should report it only to bank or police authorities.
