Truecaller has announced a call recording feature for iPhone and Android users.
The feature records both sides of the call with high clarity.
It provides summarised transcriptions of all call recordings.
iPhone users can back up recordings in their iCloud storage.
Android users can backup recordings to their Google Drive.
To record incoming calls on iPhone, users can answer the call and open the Truecaller app.
For outgoing calls on iPhone, they need to call a recording line through the Truecaller app.
Android users can start and stop recording using the dedicated recording button.
Push notification alerts users post-call for easy access to recorded conversations.
