Twitter Could Allow 3-Hour Video Uploads
Twitter will soon allow users to post over 3-hour-long videos as confirmed by Elon Musk.
Musk was replying to a user on Twitter, who wanted the ability to upload 3-hour podcast videos.
The Twitter chief said, Coming, which means the support could be offered soon.
Some people were excited getting this update, while few users wanted Twitter to make the upload times faster.
Twitter Blue subscribers already got the ability to upload 2-hour videos, that too in 1080p quality.
Non-Twitter Blue users do not get a host of benefits, including the blue verified badge.
Twitter is also making broader changes, including putting a limit on the number of accounts you can view in a day.
TweetDeck is also going to be part of the Blue subscription, which means millions lose access to the feature.
More features are expected to be provided for those paying to use Twitter.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More