A bug in Twitter is restoring deleted tweets and retweets for hundreds of users.
The platform is yet to confirm the issue and fix it as many users have no clue about it.
Reports suggest people are noticing tweets on their timeline that they have deleted.
The bug is likely to have caused some issue with the Twitter API which needs to be fixed.
Twitter has been facing widespread issues since the company saw many engineers quit.
Recently, Twitter users without verfied badge were able to generate the blue tick by refreshing their page.
Elon Musk wants to help Twitter earn money through mediums like Twitter Blue.
Instagram is also ready to compete with Twitter with its text-based app this year.
Reportedly, the platform is testing the app with select influencers and celebrities.
