+
+
+
+
+
+
Twitter had a security breach which explosed private tweets from Twitter Circle.
Twitter has informed the affected users about the incident that occured earlier this year.
The platform says the issue was immediately fixed and no data was exposed besides the tweets.
Twitter Circle was introduced so that you can have specific people in the circle who can see their tweet and reply.
Twitter continues to face operational issues ever since Elon Musk too over reins.
Musk saw various engineers quit the platform, resulting in a slew of outages this year.
Twitter Circle is one of the many features introduced on the platform.
Twitter Blue is now available for web and mobile users at a hefty Rs 900 per month.
The new version of Blue offers the verified badge, edit tweet button and more.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More