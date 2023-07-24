Producer: Priyanka Das
Twitter Set To Be Replaced With X: All Details
Twitter owner
Elon Musk
on Sunday took to the micro-blogging application and announced that he is changing the Twitter logo.
The Tesla CEO also shared the design of the new Twitter logo on its social media platform and named it ‘X’.
“X dot com now points to Twitter dot com. Interim X logo goes live later today,” Musk tweeted.
In another post, he wrote, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also confirmed the news.
According to reports,
Twitter
is now part of a new company called X Corp after a merger.
Elon Musk
is promoting his AI company, xAI, which he said will “understand the universe.”
Earlier this month, Musk launched his own artificial intelligence company, xAI, aiming to challenge OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.
He said that the new company will operate independently from his other businesses. However, xAI’s innovations could be beneficial to those businesses, such as Twitter.