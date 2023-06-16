Twitter is bringing more
restrictions for normal users
with a limit on how many
direct message you can send.
Twitter Blue
subscribers will have
the ability to send
messages to anyone.
This means you cannot send
a DM to person who does
not follow you on Twitter.
The feature has been
spotted with few
users already.
+ + +
+ + +
The non-Blue users are
told to get verified to send
more messages after they
cross their limit for the day.
The tipster says Twitter has
a limit of 500 DMs per day
right now, which could
change soon.
Twitter Blue has a
bouquet of features that
was introduced since Elon
Musk took over.
The subscription has
launched in many countries,
including India where it costs
Rs 900 per month on mobile.
You also get the edit tweet
button, support for longer
videos and the verified
badge with Twitter Blue.
