Twitter Usage Goes Up, Threads Not A Threat?
Twitter’s usage seem unaffected, in fact growing after the launch of Threads.
Elon Musk shared the news that Twitter’s global usage has gone up by 3.5 percent week-over-week.
The data shared by Musk also suggested that 87 percent of Twitter users are on mobile.
UK has the most active users on Twitter, followed by Japan, the report adds.
Twitter faces a tough fight from Instagram’s Threads which now has 150 million sign ups.
But the latest data shows that Twitter is here to stay and grow in numbers.
The platform has launched new ads revenue sharing with the subscribers.
Threads chief has confirmed that the platform will not
promote news-related content.
Twitter continues to make a raft of changes, including new features limited to the Blue subscribers.