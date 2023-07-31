Producer: S. Aadeetya
Editor: Aparna Singh
Twitter’s X
Rebrand Live On Android And iOS App
The Twitter app on Android and iOS has got the full rebrand as the X logo is the official icon.
The app name on Android and iOS reads as ‘X,’ and there is no mention of Twitter.
So any new user looking to install Twitter for their phone need to search for X on the App Store.
Elon Musk has broad plan with the X rebranding, which is expected to be an everything app.
Musk and his connection to X goes a long way back, and his Twitter buyout is likely to see this dream fulfill.
Twitter continues to make changes since Musk took over the platform, and has now introduced payments for creators.
Musk also claims that X will soon be offered in dark mode as the default option, because it works.
Twitter also faces battle against platforms like Instagram Threads and BlueSky.