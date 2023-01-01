Upcoming Smartphone Launches In June 2023
June 2023 is going to
be a packed month
for budget-centric
phone launches.
We will also see a value ‘flagship killer’ phone being launched.
The launches will include phones from Infinix, Realme,
Samsung and iQOO.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Could be
powered by Snapdragon
8+ Gen 1, get a 120Hz
OLED display.
Realme 11 Pro 5G:
Might get a 200MP
camera, with two
models in the lineup.
Infinix Note 30 5G:
Launching on June 14,
expected to have a MediaTek
Dimensity 6080 processor.
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Launching on June 6, will get a 108MP camera.
Vivo V29 Series: Expected
in June, the Pro model
might offer a 6.7-inch
FHD OLED display and
triple camera setup.
Oppo Reno 10 Series:
Already launched in
China, India may see the
release of Reno 10, 10
Pro, and 10 Pro+.
