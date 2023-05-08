How To Check Your
Heart Rate History
On Apple Watch
And iPhone
Open the Heart Rate
app on your Apple
Watch.
Your current heart rate
will be displayed.
Scroll down using
the Digital Crown to
see more detailed
information.
You can view your resting heart
rate, heart rate during workouts,
and heart rate recovery.
This data provides a
comprehensive overview
of your heart health on the
Apple Watch.
On iPhone, open the
Health app.
Tap on the Browse tab at
the bottom of the screen.
Scroll down to the "Heart" category and tap on
"Heart Rate".
+ + +
You can view your heart
rate history for the day,
week, month, or year.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More