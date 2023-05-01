Vivo X90 Series with
Zeiss Camera Launched
In India: Key Points
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro
smartphones have
launched in India.
Both the phones come
with Zeiss-tuned cameras
for high-quality imaging.
Vivo is using the
MediaTek Dimensity
9200 chipset to power
the devices.
Vivo X90 Pro gets a
primary 50MP camera
with a 1-inch sensor
like the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Vivo has launched the
phone at Rs 59,999 and
Rs 84,999, respectively.
The phones come with
up to 12GB RAM and
256GB storage.
Vivo is offering
international
warranty for the X90
series in India.
It runs on the Android
13-based Funtouch OS
version out of the box.
The phones support 120W
wired fast charging, while
the X90 Pro also has 50W
wireless charging.
